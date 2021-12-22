Priyanka Varda’s Claim Prima Facie False, Kids’ Instagram Not Compromised: Initial Probe

Ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh, the political scenario in the state is heating up with leaders across parties making claims and counterclaims. In one such claim, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that her children's Instagram accounts had been hacked.

"Leave phone tapping. Instagram accounts of my children have also been hacked, " Vadra had claimed, adding, "Has the government no work?" Vadra's remarks were in response to questions asking her about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the BJP-led Central government.

It should be mentioned here that Vadra had not filed an official complaint on the hacking of her children's Instagram accounts, and no irregular activities or postings were found on their handles.

Taking suo moto cognizance of Vadra's allegation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had initiated an investigation into the matter. Sources in the Ministry, based on preliminary investigation, have said that the accounts of Priyanka Gandhi's children have not been hacked.

Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of phone-tapping

Following the Income Tax raids on December 18, at Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai's residence in Mau, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of phone tapping. While addressing reporters, the Samajwadi Party chief said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself listens to the phone recordings during evenings. "You all also take care when you call me, know that you are being recorded," he said.

Responding to the phone-tapping accusations, the UP CM said, "Probably Akhilesh did something similar when he was in power. So now, he is accusing others."

The term of the incumbent Yogi Adityanath-led government will expire on 14 May 2022. Before that, likely in the month of February-March, Uttar Pradesh will go for polls to elect new members to its 403-seat Legislative Assembly.

Akhilesh Yadav's SP, to challenge the BJP, has so far announced tie-ups with Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Mahan Dal, and Janwadi Socialist Party, which have an influence on non-Yadav OBC castes. The party has also forged an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a party with a strong support base among the farmers and Jats in west UP. However, seat-sharing has not been finalised with any of these parties.