Pro-Amarinder Ministers Demand Congress Action Against Navjot Sidhu; Dissidents Huddle Up

Taking a stance against the 'unmitigated onslaught' on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh by Navjot Singh Sidhu, several Punjab cabinet ministers on Monday, calling it an act of gross indiscipline and an attempt to undermine the Congress government in the state, requested the Congress high command to take strict disciplinary action against the dissident MLA.

Protest against no-holds-barred attack on Captain Amarinder

The group of cabinet ministers, which included Brahm Mohindra, Sunder Sham Arora, and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, came out in strong criticism of Navjot Sidhu’s actions and open criticism of the Congress Chief Minister while being an elected MLA from the same party. Pointing out that it was more than evident now that Sidhu’s intentions were nefarious and motivated by his vested personal and political interests, the ministers added that, he, through his blatant accusations and allegations Sidhu was trying to fan dissent in the Punjab Congress against Captain Amarinder, who had successfully steered the party to an unprecedented win in 2017 and in every major election in the state thereafter

They further pointed out that the recent spate of comments against the Chief Minister could no longer be dismissed as the rantings of a disgruntled member of a democratic political party, as the open rebellion was damaging the interests of the Congress at a time when Assembly elections in the state were less than a year away. In this regard, they warned, "Failure to take action against Sidhu now could trigger unrest in the party’s state unit, which would be fatal for the party, which had suffered major electoral blows in the recently concluded Assembly polls in five states.

Soon after the Congress ministers sought action against Navjot Sidhu from High command, Cabinet ministers Gurpreet Kangar, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Channi, and Two MPs Ravneet Bittu and Partap Bajwa held a meeting against CM Captain Amarinder Singh though they have not been openly speaking against him or questioning the functioning of the government.

Sidhu's attack on Capt Amarinder Singh

Since the past few days, Sidhu has been attacking the state government and CM Singh over the alleged delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of a religious text and subsequent police firing incident in Faridkot in 2015. In a fresh attack towards Captain Amarinder, Sidhu on Monday tweeted, "Sad !! Due to the incompetence of the Home Minister, Govt is forced to accept orders of the High Court, which the People of Punjab are standing up against. Giving 6 months to New SIT extends the delay of Govt’s biggest poll promise, unfortunately, up-to next elections code of conduct."

Sad !! Due to incompetence of Home Minister, Govt is forced to accept orders of the High Court, which the People of Punjab are standing up against. Giving 6 months to New SIT, extends the delay of Govt’s biggest poll promise, unfortunately up-to next elections code of conduct 1/2 pic.twitter.com/gITIvcIwD9 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 8, 2021

He further wrote, "Injustice caused by deliberate delay is a betrayal of People’s Mandate. After Multiple Inquiry Commissions, SITs, and the passage of 6 years, evidence has weakened while the accused have gained in wisdom, making their defense stronger due to repetitive investigations on the same matter."

(Credit-PTI)