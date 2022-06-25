Pro-Eknath Shinde Supporters Gather In Large Numbers Amid Political Crisis In Shiv Sena

While the tussle between Shiv Sena leaders - one backing Uddhav Thackeray and the other led by Eknath Shinde - over the use of Balasaheb Thackeray's name escalated, a large pro-Shinde rally was taken out in Thane with hundreds of people raising slogans in support of the Kopri-Pachpakhadi MLA.

Placards stating 'We support Eknath Shinde saheb' and 'We support you' were carried by the Maharashtra minister's supporters. The gathering took place despite prohibitory orders in place in Thane.

A massive hoarding supporting Eknath Shinde, which also featured Balasaheb Thackeray, Anand Dighe and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has also been placed on the highway near Shivri in Mumbai. The hoarding says "Shinde saheb Sobat (In support of Shinde saheb)."

Shrikant Shinde, son of the rebel Shiv Sena leader, thanked supporters for coming out in huge numbers in support of his father who is camping in Guwahati with other Sena MLAs seeking a change in Maharashtra's ruling MVA alliance.

The majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, into a crisis.

'We have not left Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde remains our leader': Rebel MLAs

Dissident Shiv Sena legislator Deepak Kesarkar, on Saturday, said that the rebel camp enjoys two-thirds majority in the party and has appointed Eknath Shinde as their leader. He said that the rebels have not left Shiv Sena but have formed their separate group. The Sawantwadi MLA stated that just 16-17 people cannot replace the group leader of 55 MLAs.

"The MLAs had told party president Uddhav Thackeray that we should stay with the party with whom we had contested election...When so many people voice the same opinion, there must be some substance in it," he said, referring to the rebel group's initial demand that the Sena should revive its alliance with the BJP and sever ties with the Congress and NCP.

To a question about whether the rebel MLAs will withdraw support to the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, Kesarkar said, "Why should we withdraw the support? We are the Shiv Sena. We have not hijacked the party, the NCP and Congress have hijacked it."