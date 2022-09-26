Pro-Gehlot MLA Warns Of Street Fight Over 'BJP's Rajasthan Plot'; Trashes Pilot's Chances

As high-voltage political drama unfolds in Rajasthan & Delhi, state Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that democracy runs on the majority and whoever will have the support of MLAs will become the next chief minister of the state. He also attacked BJP claiming they want to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan and said Congress workers will fight on the streets if that's what's required.

"One with MLAs support to be next CM": Rajasthan Min

This came after 90 MLAs from Ashok Gehlot's camp tendered their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Sunday night. This was perceived as a protest against the possible elevation of Sachin Pilot as the new Rajasthan CM. However, Khachariyawas stated, "This move should not be seen as a rebellion against the high command but an issue among the family members. We can give our life for the high command".

Speaking to media, the Rajasthan minister said, "Democracy runs on numbers. The one who will have the support of the Rajasthan MLAs will be the next Chief Minister. You think high command will listen to 18 MLAs instead of 100?" he asked

"BJP's conspiracy will not be successful as they want to topple the Rajasthan government. The people of the BJP have been trying to destabilise the government for the last four years. Central agencies like, Income Tax, ED, and CBI is coming to Rajasthan. Congress workers will have to fight on the roads and every MLA & worker is united to save govt. If Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will say, we can spill blood on roads", said Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all these developments, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was supposed to be held at chief minister Gehlot's residence on September 25. The Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken arrived for the meeting including Sachin Pilot and his supporters but the meeting was postponed due to the absence of the majority of the pro-Gehlot camp's MLAs. After this, it was reportedly suggested that the CLP meeting should take place after October 19, once the presidential elections are over.

Notably, Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over the chief ministerial post after the Congress won Assembly elections in December 2018. The Congress high command then chose Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan CM, and Pilot was given the position of his Deputy CM. In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot's leadership.

As per sources, pro-Gehlot camp MLAs will do a show of strength amid the tussle over the CM post and are likely to move to Delhi in a day or two to demonstrate their strength in front of the Congress leadership.

(Image: @ashokgehlot51_Twitter/ANI)