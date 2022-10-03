Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress faced massive backlash from the pro-Kannada organisation over using Rahul Gandhi's picture on the "Karnataka flag". On Sunday (October 2), Karnataka flags were seen waving during the party's yatra where the pictures of Rahul Gandhi were seen printed on the state flag.

Following this move, one of the pro-Kannada organisations-- Karnataka Nava Nirmana Samithi expressed their anger and lashed out at Congress as well as Rahul Gandhi for printing his pictures on the flags for their "petty politics". Calling it a huge disrespect, the organisations questioned Wayanad MP's contribution to the development and welfare of the state. The people across the state came out and protested against Congress' action. The organisations have also sought an apology from Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

However, Congress has not issued any response as of yet. Notably, Congress entered the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 30.

The party has not received a great response in Karnataka as in yet another incident reported on September 29, several flex banners installed to welcome Rahul Gandhi were found torn. Congress had installed over 40 such banners which were found vandalised in the Gundlupet area of the state.

The grand old party's Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari and the foot march will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in 150 days. About the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has said that one of the objectives of this cross-country march is to fight against injustices like waiving off debts running into billions owed by rich businessmen while farmers or small traders are punished for loan defaults.

Flag of Karnataka

The bi-coloured Kannada flag was created by the Kannada writer and activist MA Ramamurthy for a pro-Kannada political party called the Kannada Paksh. The flag with a strip of yellow and red symbolises both Kannada as well as Karnataka and has been adopted by pro-Kannada organisations as a symbol of state pride. The yellow and red colours in the flag represent Arrishna (Turmeric) and Kumkuma (Vermilion) which symbolize the auspiciousness and well-being of the Karnataka state and Kannada people. The flag is hoisted on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava which is celebrated on November 1 as the state’s Formation Day

