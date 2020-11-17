Pro-Kannada Groups Protest Against Karnataka Govt's Nod For Maratha Development Board

Pro-Kannada activists protested in opposition to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's announcement on sanctioning separate fund for the development of Maratha community. All pro-Kannada Organizations called for a Karnataka Bandh on October 5 against the state government.

On 13th November, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa issued a circular stating that there will be a separate fund of Rs 50 crore allocated for the development of Marathas in the state. The circular mentioned that there is a large number of Marathas living in the state. The fund will be utilised for the financial, social and educational development of Marathas.

Talking to media, Karnataka Rakshana Vedhike President Praveen Kumar Shetty said, "We oppose the move of Karnataka CM in forming the Maratha development authority. When there is no development of Kannadigas in the state, the state govt is doing cheap politics by granting Rs 50 crore to the development of Marathas. Marathas celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava day as a black day in Belgavi. If they give funds to Marathas, tomorrow they might give funds to Gujaratis, Marvadis, Telugites and Tamilians in the state. There are Nomadic race community members, backward class community members in society. There is no proper education, jobs and facilities for them. Give importance to them too. If the govt doesn't withdraw the decision we will hold protests across the state in coming days."

Opposition slams government's move

Political opposition leaders have criticised this particular move of the government. They questioned the timing of the announcement. Karnataka Border constituencies Belagavi and Basavakalyan will witness by-poll elections in the near future.

Talking to media, Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah said, "There are so many communities which need the development fund. In my view, if they have contributed to the development of this community, they should do to other communities as well. "

Belagavi will witness a vacant Lok Sabha seat after the demise of Union Minister Suresh Angadi. The death of Congress MLA B Narayana Rao due to Covid-19 in October necessitated byelection to Basavakalyan.

Though the dates of by-poll are not yet announced, this particular move by CM seen by some as an attempt to influence the voters ahead of by-poll elections.

