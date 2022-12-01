Pro-Kannada Groups Protest In Belagavi After Student Beaten Up For Waving Karnataka Flag

A day after a college student was brutally thrashed in the Belagavi district, pro-Kannada groups on Thursday staged violent protests at the RPD circle in Belagavi's Tilakwadi and blocked the Goa-Belagavi highway. Condemning the attack on the college student, the pro-Kannada organisations demanded justice for the student and demanded the arrest of the miscreants who attacked him.

In exclusive visuals accessed by Republic TV, the protesters were seen raising slogans and burning the tyres on the road. The members of the pro-Kannada organisations were seen sitting on the roads causing major disruption in vehicular movement. Following the protest, a long traffic jam was reported from the Goa-Belagavi highway.

Pro-Kannada student thrashed

The development came after a college student in Belagavi district was brutally thrashed on Wednesday during an inter-college fest for holding the Karnataka flag. He was allegedly beaten by some of his pro-Maharashtra classmates for supporting Karnataka over the Belagavi dispute. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

The incident came in view of the ongoing border dispute between the state of Karnataka and Maharastra over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

The tussle over the border dispute intensified recently when Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 22 asserted that his government was seriously considering the merger of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka in view of the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka.

Following the Karnataka Chief Minister's statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, to the counterattack, Bommai dubbed Fadnavis' statement as a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra. Reportedly, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to visit Belagavi on December 2.