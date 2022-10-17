Pro-Pak Hurriyat Office Hoardings In Srinagar Torn Down Over Kashmiri Pandit Killings

In the aftermath of the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Bhat, protesters expressed their anger as they defaced the All Parties Hurriyat office hoarding in Srinagar. This comes after the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit named Puran Krishan Bhat in Shopian by terrorists. Meanwhile, a related controversy has risen following Farooq Abdullah stating that the killings "will never stop till justice is delivered".

In the visuals assessed, the protesters were also seen tearing the Hurriyat hoardings down and stomping them furiously.

Jammu & Kashmir | Protestors express their anger by defacing the All Parties Hurriyat office hoarding in Srinagar, against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in Shopian on October 15th. pic.twitter.com/yuQk38As45 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

Kashmiri Pandit Activist hits out at Abdullah

Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit & senior NC leader Javed Rana speak to Republic after Farooq Abdullah's 'Killings won't stop' statement on targeted murders of Kashmiri Pandits by terrorists; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/EPrviiMJIf pic.twitter.com/1gOHfZ1AlA — Republic (@republic) October 17, 2022

"He (Farooq Abdullah) has become a negotiator on-behalf of Jihad. Those who kill, actually seem to have appointed him to seek a ransom", Kashmiri Pandit activist Sushil Pandit told Republic.

"When they talk of insaaf or speak of justice, it is a euphemism for a ransom they want to seek for a political solution on their term. This is what they are seeking openly; that 'we will not let the killings abate, we will continue with the killings", he added.

"This is amply clear, he has always been a very candid politician. He has never minced his words and very often he has taken a pro-jihad position", the activist said. When asked about the attempts of the Gupkar alliance to revive Article 370, Sushil Pandit said, "Every time there is the slightest of hope in his head, he grabs Article 370 and wears towards it. When the Chinese were knocking at our doors at Galwan, he said he would take the help of the Chinese to restore Article 370. That is the level of neuroticism he suffers from. Abdullah can go fly a kite on Article 370, it is not going to happen the way he wants".

NC leader defends party President

NC leader Javed Rana, defended Farooq Abdullah while speaking to Republic and said that his party always promotes democracy and efforts to maintain peace and harmony. "Even today I will say that whatever happened, some people are trying to gain political benefit off of it while maligning Kashmir. We believe that until a political setup is established here and until there is a government of the people who are being listened to, establishing peace in Kashmir is impossible", Rana said.

Clarifying his statements on peace and harmony in the Union Territory, Rana said that it was claimed peace would prevail in the valley after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, but the relentless targeted killing is still in continuation.