Pro-Pak Slogans Allegedly Raised Upon AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Arrival In Ranchi, Probe On

After pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised upon All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's arrival at Ranchi airport on Sunday, an investigation was ordered concerning the incident, officials informed on Monday. Hyderabad MP Owaisi was in Jharkhand to campaign for the by-election to the Mandar assembly seat.

Following a video that went viral on social media, a joint committee of magistrate and deputy superintendent of police has been set up to probe the authenticity of the video, Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan told PTI. He further mentioned that Ranchi’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has also set up a team to investigate the technical aspects of the video.

While responding to the incident, AIMIM’s Jharkhand unit president Mohammed Shakri alleged that this was an attempt to destroy the image of the party.

"None of our workers raised such slogans. If any such incident took place, the administration should immediately arrest the person behind it,” he said.

Owaisi on Agnipath protest

As the protest against the Agnipath scheme continues across various cities, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, on Saturday, June 18, stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'wrong decision' has brought the Indian youths on road. Owaisi further stated that the introduction of the Agnipath scheme is the Centre's way to 'ruin youth of the country.'

Speaking in Hyderabad, the AIMIM chief said, "Because of PM Modi's wrong decision, they (youth) have come out on the roads. A way was found to ruin the youth of the country. How many bulldozers will you use to destroy their house now? We don't want you to destroy anyone's house."

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Owaisi condemned the scheme and wrote, "Sir @PMOIndia. Please Stop hiding behind military chiefs Mr Modi. Have the guts to take ownership of your reckless decision and face the consequences. The anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed you and only you".

In another tweet, directed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added, "Indian leadership in 1947: India will become a great nation, we will eradicate poverty. Indian leadership in 2022: Thank you Modiji for increasing age of eligibility from 21 to 23".

