Pro-Suvendu Adhikari Posters Dot Nandigram As Mamata Arrives; TMC Alleges It's BJP's Work

Ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's visit to Nandigram, posters of the CM's election opponent and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari have been put up in several spots in the constituency, with lines like 'Nandigram wants Medinipur's own son, not an outsider' written on it. Soon after this, TMC has alleged BJP is behind these posters, however, the latter has denied the allegation.

CM Banerjee will file her nomination papers for the Nandigram assembly seat on Wednesday. On the other hand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who will take on the CM and his former party chief will also file his nomination from Nandigram, but on Friday. It is also being said the TMC election manifesto could be released in the next couple of days.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.