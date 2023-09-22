Proceedings Against Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Sanatan Dharma Row Begins In Jammu Court

The proceedings against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his controversial remarks against the Sanatan Dharma began in a Jammu court on September 22. An application was submitted by the members of the Ekun Sanatan Bharat Dal on September 16 seeking an FIR against the DMK leader who stoked controversy after calling for an "eradication" of Sanatan Dharma.

Sources say that the next date of hearing has been scheduled for October 20 and a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu has been appointed as the Enquiry Officer by the court.

The application mentioned the comments by Stalin which he said during a seminar in Chennai on September 2. "Few things cannot be opposed; they should be abolished. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatan (Sanatan Dharma), rather than opposing it," the Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports said, according to the application.

The applicants alleged that the words used by Stalin were 'genocidal' as they "created ill-will among practitioners of different religions" and "caused fear in the minds of the applicants as well as the public at large.' They also said that the minister made such statements "deliberately and intentionally" to "outrage the religious feeling of the practitioners of the Sanatan Dharma."

Sanatan Dharma row reaches Supreme Court

The Sanatan Dharma row has also reached the Supreme Court as it issued a notice to Stalin and the Tamil Nadu government for their response to a plea seeking an FIR against the DMK leader.

MP A Raja, MP Thirumavalavan, MP SU Venkatesan, Tamil Nadu DGP, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Union Home Ministry, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department PK Sekar Babu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Peter Alphonse along with a few others were also served notices.

The plea was submitted by B Jagannath who, according to his lawyer, believes that the minister allegedly asked school students to not believe in Sanatan Dharma.