‘SC's Decision Prevents Legislative Tyranny’: Mahesh Jethmalani Who Fought For BJP MLAs

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday revoked the year-long suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly, calling the action "malicious, unconstitutional" and "illegal".

The BJP legislators were suspended on July 5 during the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature over the alleged manhandling of Shiv Sena MLA and presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber. The resolution was moved by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by voice vote.

After over six months since the suspension, a three-judge SC bench ruled, "The resolutions are malicious in the eyes of law, unconstitutional, illegal, and declared to be ineffective in law. As a result of the stated declaration, petitioners are declared to be entitled to be benefits of Members of Legislative Assembly."

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who fought the case for one of the BJP MLAs said that no MLAs cannot be suspended beyond a session and pointed out that the SC's decision prevents legislative tyranny against the opposition.

"The best thing about the Supreme Court's decision is that it prevents legislative arbitrariness and legislative tyranny against an opposition. So, I think it has set the rules. The resolution of the Maharashtra Assembly for suspending these MLAs for a period of one year was contrary to their own rules framed under Article 208 of the Constitution. They cannot be suspended for one year as per the rules framed by the Constitution," he noted.

#BREAKING | 'It is a huge setback to the MVA government': Senior Advocate @JethmalaniM who led the legal battle for BJP in Supreme Court speaks to Republic's Executive Editor - Law & Governance @Rhythms22 pic.twitter.com/UDfLRB0oq6 — Republic (@republic) January 28, 2022

'Prolonged suspension of Oppn MLAs subverts democracy'

Reacting to the order, SC advocate Ravi Sharma stated that the court took into account that the prolonged suspension of MLAs subverts democracy and is therefore unconstitutional.

"The Supreme Court has noted that once the constituents, who were elected symbols of the assembly remain unrepresented for almost a year, which subverts the democracy. This is beyond any procedure, beyond any rules. The court has said it is illegal, unconstitutional, and malicious. If this continued, tomorrow any party with a majority would suspend all Opposition MLAs without the court questioning it. This cannot be the mandate," Ravi Sharma told Republic.

Speaking of the arguments put forth by the BJP MLAs' legal team in the apex court, Sharma said, "The argument was that suspension of MLAs is governed by rules of procedure which is framed by the House. Those rules were not attained. The foremost argument was that the suspension is beyond the procedures established was by law."