Prominent social worker joins BJP in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) A prominent social worker along with his supporters on Sunday joined the BJP here, a party spokesperson said.

Surinder Singh Gilli was welcomed into the party by senior leaders, including vice president Sham Lal Sharma, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, MP Jugal Kishore and former legislator Devender Singh Rana, he said.

The leaders hoped that Gilli and his supporters will further strengthen the BJP at the grassroot, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the function, Koul said the BJP is well poised to restore national pride and make India a world leader.

“The party got a big fillip in 1989 when the cadre of various political parties joined the BJP which was a logical beginning of the new era of politics in the country. This had to happen as streams have to ultimately merge in the big ocean - the BJP,” he said.

Cautioning against “anti-national” acts being perpetrated by elements inimical to unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, Koul said “if analysed, the ongoing tirade on 'Hijab' is the manifestation of the seeds of hatred sown decades ago”.

Rana exuded confidence that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all regions and sub regions of Jammu and Kashmir will grow as vibrant units with opportunities of progress to all, without any discrimination or any favour of appeasement.

Referring to the widespread protests over the interim report of the delimitation commission, he said the draft report is aimed at providing equitable political empowerment to each individual in Jammu and Kashmir which is the essence of democracy.

“This definitely is threatening the hegemony of a particular section of the UT (Union Territory) who consider Jammu and Kashmir as their feudal fiefdom and so they are jittery, nervous and frustrated,” he said in an apparent reference to National Conference, PDP and Congress.

He said the commission works under a constitutional scheme and once the draft report is in public domain, the people of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will be able to register their observations or objections. But “some among those crying hoarse today have already through their associate members in closed doors endorsed the report before the commission. So why this drama?” Rana asked.

He said the Jammu region will be empowered politically, economically and socially and see a new era.

“The voice of the region, is being now heard and wrongs and discrimination it has been subjected to will be undone,” Rana said. PTI TAS ANB ANB

