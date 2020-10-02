'Promises Not Delivered By TRS, BJP Confident Of Winning': Ramachander Rao On GHMC Polls

Telangana MLC and BJP leader N Ramachander Rao on Thursday hit out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government for not fulfiling their election promises and exuded confidence that his party will win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The GHMC polls are due in February 2021 but the TRS Government wants to prepone the election in November. The TRS government is dependent on false propaganda. They claim to have spent around Rs 60,000 crores for Hyderabad's development. But the reality is that they have just constructed some bridges," Rao told ANI.

"But this is not what development looks like. The real development lies in the proper supply of water, maintenance of proper roads and proper drainage system in the city. I question how much amount of money is spent on this type of development," he said.

He tried to bring attention to the plight of the drainage systems and condition of roads and said that no work has been done to resolve the issues of citizens.

"None of the promises made by the TRS government was fulfilled including the double bedroom flats promised five years ago. So considering all these issues, BJP would like to create a 'TRS and AIMIM Mukt' Hyderabad," he said while adding that his party is confident of sweeping the municipal elections.

Municipal Election in Hyderabad

Elections in the 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are likely to be held through paper ballots and not EVM machines due to the non-availability of EVM machines according to reports. While TRS has preferred the paper ballots, BJP is pitching for polling through EVMs and there are no reports of any preference suggested by AIMIM and Congress.

Congress Pradesh Committee has opined that they have not been informed by the State Election Commission about the safety of the use of either EVMs or paper ballots amid the Covid-19 crisis hence they have not submitted their preferences.

Telangana state election commissioner C Partha Sarathi has reportedly stated that final decision on EVMs or paper ballots for holding polls would be taken soon. The municipal corporation elections are like to take place before January 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

