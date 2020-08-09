'Promote Bengali': Congress Urges Mamata Banerjee To Push For Classical Language Status

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urging her to promote the Bengali language at the national level. This comes two days after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to consider including Bengali in the list of classical languages. He contended that injustice had been done to the state by not giving Bengali classical language status.

Maintaining that Bengali is an old language in existence for more than 1000 years, he noted Banerjee's expertise in the language. Thereafter, Chowdhury called upon the West Bengal CM to lodge a protest with the Ministry of Education. The senior Congress leader urged her to mobilize educationists and all political parties in the state to demand the designation of Bengali as a classical language.

Writing to the PM on the occasion of the 79th death anniversary of legendary Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore, Chowdhury questioned the Centre on not recognising Bengali as a classical language in the National Education Policy. He opined that Bengali fulfilled all the attributes of a classical language. To buttress his point, the Leader of Opposition cited that Bengali is the fifth-most spoken language in the world. Moreover, he cited the original literary tradition of this language.

What is the classical language status?

There has been a consistent demand from many states for the promotion of their respective official languages for many years. In 2004, Tamil was the first language to be granted classical language status. This was followed by Sanskrit in 2005, Telugu in 2008, Kannada in 2008, Malayalam in 2013, and Odia in 2014. The criteria adopted by the Centre to determine the eligibility of a language for classical language status includes its recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, a body of ancient literature, whether its literary tradition is original and not borrowed from another speech community and other yardsticks.

