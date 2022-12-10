'Proof Of AAP Govt's Failure': BJP's Swipe At Mann Govt After Punjab's Tarn Taran Attack

After the Sarhali Police Station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab was attacked on December 10 at around 1 am, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab. Notably, in the latest development, the attack is suspected to be carried out by Khalistan-backed terrorists under the patronage of the Pakistani intelligence unit - ISI.

BJP takes on Bhagwant Mann govt after Tarn Taran attack

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The rocket-launcher-type weapon fired at a police station in Sarhali in Tarn Taran district is a terror attack. AAP government has not taken any measures and there have been several reports of various attacks like these in the past few months. Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali was also attacked recently."

Deepening his attack on AAP, Manjinder Singh Sirsa further said, "Innocent people are being killed. Gangsters have no fear left, they are continuously carrying out such attacks. The law and order in Punjab is day-by-day getting worse. This is because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run the Punjab government from Delhi via remote control. His intentions are identical to Gandhi's family in the 1990s."

The BJP leader further asserted that Arvind Kejriwal is trying to break Punjab and rule the nation just like Gandhi family in 1990. He claimed that Arvind Kejriwal is working on this (break Punjab) model.

'Testament to the massive failure of the Punjab govt'

In a series of tweets, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Rocket-launcher-type weapon fired at a police station in Sarhali, Tarn Taran which is a sensitive location at Amritsar-Bathinda Highway. AAP in Punjab is busy partying in Gujarat/Delhi as per Kejriwal’s diktat and Bhagwant Mann has ignored the peace and security of the Border state."

He further said, "The rocket launcher attack on the Sirhali police station at Tarn Taran is a testament to the massive failure of the Punjab government to maintain law and order in the state. Busy in Gujarat tour Bhagwant Maan, you are pushing Punjab into extremely critical situations, for which Punjabis will never forgive you."

He further claimed that like the Gandhi family, Kejriwal also wants to usurp the country's power by spreading anarchy in Punjab. "Terrorist attack on Tarn Taran police station is proof of the failure of AAP govt in Punjab. Being a puppet CM of Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann is putting the security of the whole country at risk," the BJP leader avered.

Rocket-propelled grenade hits a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

According to police sources, the attack seems to be a rocket launcher attack, indicating a terror attack at the police station. Following the attack on the police station, the police have launched an investigation into the matter. All the central investigating agencies - National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) have been apprised of the development.

The Sarhali Police Station where the incident happened is on Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in the Tarn Taran district and is not far off from the border, so the possibility of an RPG being pushed from across border for attack is not being ruled out. It is pertinent to note that the attack comes after the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali was attacked by an RPG in May wherein the investigation established the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) - a banned organization in India.