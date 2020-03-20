Nirbhaya Case: 'Take A Vow To Protect Our Sisters & Daughters', Urges Shivraj Singh

Soon after the Nirbhaya convicts' were hanged to death, former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged everyone 'to take a vow to protect our sisters and daughters'. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 am in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, bringing the curtains down on the drama surrounding the execution that saw the death warrants cancelled thrice on various grounds over the last two-and-a-half months.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the former Chief Minister appealed everyone to help women fulfill their dreams. His tweet in Hindi read as, "Where a woman is worshipped, the deities reside there. We take a vow from today that we will protect our sisters and daughters, help them fulfill their dreams become partners in building a civilized and better society."

जहाँ नारी की पूजा होती है, वहीं देवताओं का वास होता है।



हम आज से प्रण लें कि अपनी बहन-बेटियों की रक्षा करेंगे, उन्हें स्वच्छंदता के साथ अपने सपनों को पूरा करने में सहयोग देंगे और एक सभ्य और बेहतर समाज के निर्माण में भागीदार बनेंगे। #NirbhayaJustice — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 20, 2020

Four Convicts Hanged

Seven years and three months after the incident, on March 20 the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

The Nirbhaya Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

