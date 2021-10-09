'Protest Against Centre': DMK Responds To BJP's Demand To Lift Temple Restrictions In TN

Chief Minister MK Stalin led state government in Tamil Nadu shielded itself from the ongoing agitation initiated by the BJP, who are demanding the opening of the temples on all days of the week.

The ruling DMK government turned around the state BJP’s protest and said that they should rather protest against the Union government led by the BJP, which has issued an advisory against the religious gathering of people in view of the ongoing pandemic.

The DMK government averted the demands being made by the protesting state BJP unit and quipped that they will agree on the demands made by BJP if they can obtain a circular from the central government permitting huge religious gatherings. They advised the state BJP unit to protest against the central government rather than protesting against the Tamil Nadu government.

Commenting on the issue, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu said to PTI, "It appears that the BJP's Thursday state-wide protest has lost course as it staged the agitation against the state government. "It should have agitated against the Union government or issuing the advisory to restrict gathering of people in large numbers at one place and also festivals which could turn out to be a super spreader of the Coronavirus."

Currently, temples are open for worship four days a week but closed for three days to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The state government had argued that an advisory was issued by the Home Ministry, on June 29 this year, which was later extended in view of the upcoming festive season.

The advisory issued by the Centre had urged the state governments to restrict public observation of festivals like Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja. It also advised the states to consider the imposition of local restrictions and prohibit people from gathering in large numbers.

On Thursday, the BJP staged statewide protests, demanding that the state government lift restrictions on temple worship on weekends, even as the ruling DMK promised that Chief Minister M K Stalin would take steps to ensure temples remain open throughout the week once COVID threat subsides.

K Annamalai, the state president of the BJP, said that the party will intensify protests against the state government if the temples were not open throughout the week. Annamalai claimed that the DMK was attempting to shove its philosophy into people's private space.

Image: ANI/ PTI