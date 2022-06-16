'Protest, But Remain Peaceful': Sachin Pilot Tells Supporters Day After He Was Detained

A day after Sachin Pilot was detained by the Delhi Police outside the AICC Headquarters, the Congress leader thanked his supporters but urged them to remain peaceful.

“We were detained yesterday. Police entered the AICC office. They lathi-charged us and detained hundreds of people. Senior MLAs, MPs, and office bearers of the party were brutalised. A woman MP's clothes were torn. Such action is uncalled for. Never before has police taken such action. The whole country is watching… thanks for support but be peaceful,” Pilot told supporters outside his residence in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police rejected as “totally false” the allegations that its personnel forcibly entered the Congress headquarters and beat up protesting party workers and leaders. Police said that despite its suggestion to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar, the Congress leaders, showing “utter disregard to Supreme Court guidelines”, tried to create public disturbances in the area.

"Today also some INC workers again tried to take out a procession from the party office. Some miscreants burnt tyres and damaged barricades which led to traffic congestion and inconvenience. Police forces tried to prevent the situation from deteriorating with utmost restraint," police said in a statement, rejecting Congress' claims.

Rahul Gandhi's summon is BJP's diversion tactic: Pilot

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned for the fourth time on June 17 in connection with the National Herald case, after three days of marathon grilling. On Wednesday, too, Rahul was questioned for nearly 10 hours. Reports say that the Wayanad MP was asked to come again on Thursday, but he sought exemption and was thus summoned on Friday.

Speaking on the charges against the Gandhi scion, Sachin Pilot said "We have nothing to hide. The charges are baseless. There is no truth in it. There is no FIR, no misappropriation, and no allegation. It is a 7-year-old case that they have brought up just to divert the attention of the people from ongoing issues."

"It's very clear that the government is leaving no stone unturned to pressurise, demoralise, defame and show the world that if you oppose the ideology of the BJP or government, you will be put to test. The entire force of the government of India is falling down upon its opponents," the Congress leader said.

(With agency inputs)