Samadhan Yatra: Protest Erupts Against Nitish Kumar In Katihar After Locals 'barred' From Meeting The CM

The protestors were the locals of Dighari Panchayat in Korha Block who were upset about not being allowed to interact with Nitish Kumar during 'Samadhan Yatra'.

Harsh Vardhan
Nitish Kumar

The mob also set fire to posters featuring Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav; Image:


Protests erupted against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav as the two entered Katihar with their 'Samadhan Yatra'. The protestors were the locals of Dighari Panchayat in Korha Block who were upset about not being allowed to interact with the CM. In the visuals from the Panchayat, the locals were heard shouting slogans against the two leaders and chanting 'Modi Zindabad' to tick them off.

The mob also set fire to posters featuring Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. While speaking to the media, some of the protestors said that Nitish did not interact with anyone during his Yatra as he promised and that they were denied the opportunity by the CM's security.  

Bihar CM's 'Samadhan Yatra'

Nitish Kumar launched his 'Samadhan Yatra' on January 5 saying that its aim will be understanding the grievances of the people and solving their problems after personally interacting with them. Starting from the West Champaran district, the CM also reviewed the implementation of various government schemes and held meetings with officials. 

Taking to Twitter, Nitish Kumar shared pictures of his visits to various districts where he attended public rallies and interacted with women social workers. "Today, in the course of 'Samadhan Yatra', Jeevika participated in a dialogue program with Didis in Kishanganj", the CM tweeted on February 4. "Jeevika Didi is providing good food to people in hospitals through 'Didi Ki Rasoi' and Jeevika Didi is also doing many better things. We are increasing their responsibilities so that the income of Jeevika Didis increases further", the tweet further read. 

