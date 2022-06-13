Protest Erupts Outside AICC Office Over ED Summons To Rahul Gandhi, Cong Workers Detained

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, June 13, in connection with the National Herald case. In wake of this, Delhi Police have now detained several Congress workers for protesting against the central agency's move from outside the AICC office. The ED had originally issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case in connection with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal on June 1.

The Gandhis had requested different dates to appear before the ED, and Rahul Gandhi is now set to be present before the agency today. However, several Congress leaders took to the streets to protest the move on Monday morning. Amid raging protest, Delhi police have now deployed more forces outside Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED. Meanwhile, the administration has also imposed section 144 in the region.

Congress workers stage protest outside AICC office

High drama unfolded outside the AICC office in Delhi as Congress workers arrived here carrying placards to protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Scam case. Visuals from outside the AICC headquarters showed Congress workers sloganeering against the central agency, while the police tried to ease the situation. Many of the detained workers, continued to sloganeer in support of the Congress leader while being taken away by the police from the protest site.

#LIVE and #BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | Congress workers protest outside AICC office in Delhi against ED Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi over alleged corruption in National Herald case



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/Sm90FMxGa2 pic.twitter.com/QaPiUOYNRK — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the ED will soon begin grilling the Congress leader in the probe pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. Owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited, the paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL). It is pertinent to note that party chief Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the ED on June 8, however, she sought time from the agency as she was recovering from the COVID-19.

'Section 144 politically motivated’: Congress

Following this, Congress leaders have come forward to slam the arrest and called the imposition of section 144 a ‘politically motivated’ move. Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi, while speaking to the media about the ongoing protests, said that the BJP government was targeting the Gandhis using the ED. “We are with Rahul Gandhi Ji. The BJP is not doing good. We reached the AICC office before the police. We will not be scared by the arrests, we will do Satyagraha. This section 144 is politically motivated,” he said.

#LIVE | Security ramped up outside AICC headquarters in Delhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case



Watch here - https://t.co/Sm90FMPPoa pic.twitter.com/utRTJTsVDn — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal also came forward to slam the ED summons against Congress leaders. Speaking about the ED summons on Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari said that the central agencies were being used against the opposition by the BJP. “Central agencies like ED, CBI are working as they are part of BJP,” Tiwari said. Further issuing a warning to the agencies, he said that the BJP ‘won’t remain in power forever.

“BJP is sending these teams to opposition leaders. They (BJP) should not forget that they will not remain in power forever. Agencies will face problem when BJP will not be in power,” RJD leader added. However, the BJP came forward to slam the protests being held against the ED summons and said that the party was playing the ‘victim’ card.

BJP hits out at 'fake Satyagraha' by Congress workers

Hitting out at the Congress workers’ protest against the ED summons on Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that the AICC was doing ‘drama’ instead of cooperating with the investigation. “The AICC has become All-India Corrupt Committee. They are not cooperating and are doing drama. This is a fake Satyagraha by Congress workers and the party is playing the card of victimhood,” Poonawala said.

“Congress leaders make excuses and are involved in covering up corruption. All corruption done by Gandhi family should come out. This is a big scam done by one family of Congress,” BJP spokesperson said while slamming the Congress. He further mocked the ongoing protests and said that, “even Mahatma Gandhi would have felt bad by seeing this fake Satyagraha.”

