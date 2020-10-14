Huge Protests Outside NC Office In Jammu Over Farooq Abdullah's Remark On Art 370 & China

Bajrang Dal and several other fringe groups on Wednesday staged a protest in Jammu against National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah over his remarks on the issue of restoring the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Protesting outside the party's office in Jammu, the protesters burnt effigies and raised slogans against Farooq Abdullah during the protest whereas the police tried to stop them.

The BJP on Monday had accused the former Jammu & Kashmir CM of making "seditious and anti-national" statements on the issue of restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a charge vehemently denied by the regional party which alleged that the BJP had twisted his remarks.

"Abdullah remarks are seditious and anti-national"

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the National Conference MP and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in an interview to a TV channel stated that "with China's support" Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be restored.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in the national capital, Patra claimed Abdullah has also justified China's recent aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by saying that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian parliament has irked and disturbed the communist country. "Abdullah remarks are seditious and anti-national" and have made him a hero in China, the BJP leader said, underlining that Article 370 was abrogated in a "constitutional manner" by the Indian parliament.

But the NC denied that Abdullah had said Article 370 would be restored with the help of China. It also affirmed that Abdullah never justified China's expansionist mindset or its aggression during his interview on Sunday as claimed by Patra at the presser in New Delhi earlier in the day.

READ | 'What about our Jawans?': Can Farooq Abdullah & NC answer this Galwan martyr's son?

READ | Cong's Abhishek Singhvi slams Farooq Abdullah for 'irresponsible' remark siding with China

'What about our soldiers?'

Reacting to Abdullah's remarks, Prabjot Singh, the son of martyr of Galwan valley Naib Subedar Satnam Singh has questioned Farooq Abdullah for seeking China's help to restore Article 370 in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. "Today, one of my friends told me that Farooq Abdullah is saying that with China's help, they will bring back Article 370. I want to ask him that our soldiers are risking their lives to save our motherland, they are ready to leave their families and are ready to spill their blood, what about them? You are talking about taking a country's help which has become our enemy and we are in conflict with it."

READ | Saifuddin Soz refuses to condemn Farooq Abdullah's pro-China remarks, calls for dialogue

READ | J&K Congress slams Farooq Abdullah's Pro-China remark; says 'no other country can meddle'