Protest March To Rahul Gandhi's Kerala Office Held Without State Committee's Approval: SFI

Following the protest march held by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) workers on Friday towards the Congress MP’s Office in Kalpetta in Wayanad district which was allegedly vandalised, the SFI denounced the protest and said the march was held without permission from the state committee. In a statement, SFI state president K Anusree and state secretary PM Arsho assured that stern action will be taken against the organisers of the march.

Pointing at the 'SFI goons' for the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office, Congress, too, condemned the act.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the protest march by the SFI, the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), which turned violent after a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member’s office and vandalised it.

SFI on protest march against Rahul Gandhi

In a statement late Friday, the SFI said that it had not taken any decision to protest against the buffer zone issue and the march to Gandhi's office was carried out without the permission of its state committee.

"The protest march against the office of Rahul Gandhi was unacceptable and stern action will be taken against those who led the march," the SFI stated.

Anusree and Arsho said, in the statement, that the protest march was organised by the district committee without the approval of SFI's state committee.

The Kerala government ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP rank officer and suspended Kalpetta DySP pending inquiry in connection to the incident.

The police told PTI, "As of now, eight of the protesters have been taken into custody and brought to the station. A few policemen, including Kalpetta SI, were injured in the stone-pelting following the march".

