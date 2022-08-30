Protest Politics Explodes: AAP, BJP Hold Overnight Dharna On Delhi Assembly Premises

Amid the ongoing war of words on allegations of corruption, massive protest politics emerged on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a night-long dharna, BJP staged a counter-protest against the AAP government over alleged corruption.

AAP MLAs began their sit-in beneath the monument of Mahatma Gandhi demanding the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly ‘whitening the black money’ during demonetisation in 2016 by forcing two of his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

Meanwhile, launching a counter-protest on Monday, BJP MLAs sat near the sculptures of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev inside the Delhi assembly grounds. BJP workers demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy.

The brawl erupted days after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the AAP's accusations that he was "interfering" in the city government's work.

VK Saxena has done a scam to whiten black money during demonetisation: AAP's Atishi

Speaking to reporters from Delhi Assembly premises, AAP leader Atishi said, “VK Saxena has done a scam to whiten black money worth Rs 1,400 crore during demonetisation in 2016 when he was the chairman of KVIC. We want CBI to investigate this matter”

Atishi went on to say that this is a blatant case of money laundering where a witness admitted that the black money was whitened under the influence of Saxena.

“We want Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. CBI and ED should conduct raids at every place Saxena has previously worked,” Atishi added.

AAP leaders are afraid because they were exposed as corrupt: BJP's Vijender Gupta

On the other hand, taking a potshot at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, "Sisodia was charged by the CBI with corruption in 2021-2022 excise policy which the AAP administration subsequently withdrew. There has been corruption in crores. We want to know why did they withdraw the policy if everything was fine. Arvind Kejriwal needs to respond."

Meanwhile, lambasting AAP for demanding the resignation of LG Saxena, another BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said that they are afraid because they were exposed as corrupt. Huge corruption has been committed whether it be the Excise policy or the Delhi Education model. Kejriwal runs the most corrupt administration in the nation."

Gupta further said that AAP leaders write one screenplay every day in order to silence conversations about corruption.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP workers, including senior leaders, have been staging protests against the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in the National capital since last week. They are demanding Manish Sisodia's resignation over the alleged excise policy scam.

Delhi liquor scam

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

LG Saxena recently suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter.