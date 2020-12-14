'Protest Was Never About Farmers': Smriti Irani Calls Out 'nefarious Activities' In Stir

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani condemned the nefarious elements in the farmers' stir. She was referring to a video in which some women are reportedly heard calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the posters calling for the release of activists such as Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Moreover, Irani accused Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of supporting such activities. Alleging that certain persons wanted India's downfall, she asserted that the citizens of the country will continue to back the PM.

Union Minister Smriti Irani remarked, "It was never about farmers. It was always about Modi. The fact that you have two Chief Ministers sitting with people who call for the death of the Indian PM speaks volumes about the lows to which Indian politics has fallen. Since when do constitutionally elected CM support a group of people who call for the death of Modi?"

"Who were the posters of? Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam- the people who caused riots in Delhi and caused death to so many people. Is that what the Delhi CM supports? Rioters and murderers. Is that what the Punjab CM supports? Calls for the assassination of Modi," she added.

The BJP leader elaborated, "There are forces which want to bring India to its knees. But those who want to do this don't realise that Indians have seen these nefarious activities spring from some corner or the other and have continued to vote for Modi. This attempt was made in Shaheen Bagh, this attempt is being made now when they call for the assassination of the Indian PM and I am absolutely sure that this Tukde Tukde gang will make this attempt again. But what they don't realise is that the people of India stand solidly behind the PM who they have constitutionally elected."

Irani slams doublespeak of opposition

On this occasion, Irani also slammed the Punjab and Delhi Chief Ministers for their doublespeak over the farm laws. For instance, she pointed out that Kejriwal sat on a fast supposedly to support the farmers but notified the agrarian laws in November itself. Similarly, the Union Minister maintained that Capt. Amarinder Singh had endorsed the reforms in the agriculture sector in the past and reminded him of the Congress party's 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto.

Smriti Irani opined, "Who sits on a hunger strike today in support of the farmers? A man who notified the same laws in the month of November. Is it Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that he did not read what he notified? Does the left hand not know what the right hand is doing in AAP?"

Taking on the Punjab CM, she said, "As far as Captain Amarinder goes, wasn’t he a part of the same high-powered Chief Ministerial committee that actually espoused the same reforms you see in the bill? Isn’t he witness to contract farming going back three decades in Punjab? Isn’t true that the UPA government asked for a model APMC Act and the Congress party asked for bringing down the APMC Act in its manifesto?"

