Protester Hurls Shoe At Arrested TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Outside CBI Court; Watch

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Birbhum district party president Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a cattle smuggling case, a shoe was hurled at him amid massive protests on Thursday while he was being taken by the officials to a special CBI court of Asansol. Earlier in the day, Mondal was arrested after he repeatedly skipped the summons of the central agency in connection with the scam.

In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, an agitated crowd was seen assembled outside the court, raising slogans like 'chor, chor' and expressing their anger towards the arrested leader.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. On August 2, a woman hurled a shoe at former WB Minister Partha Chatterjee when he was being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office from the ECI Hospital.

Speaking to the media present there, the agitated woman said, "I had come to throw my shoe on him. He has taken money from poor people. I would have been happier if the shoe would have hit him on his head." It is pertinent to mention that Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the Bengal Cash scam.

TMC's Anubrata Mondal arrested

After skipping multiple summons in connection with the cattle smuggling case citing ill-health as an excuse, the CBI on Thursday arrested the TMC Birbhum district president from his Bolpur residence. The CBI team entered his residence at around 10 a.m. with the CRPF being deployed outside. Mondal was earlier questioned twice by the central agency as a part of its investigation.

As per sources, the TMC leader will likely be brought to Kolkata and then will be taken for a medical checkup, adding that he will be taken to the central operated hospital for the checkup.

On September 21, 2020, the CBI arrested Satish Kumar, a former BSF commandant over the illegal cattle trade along the Bangladesh border. Mondal's name had emerged while the investigation was underway.