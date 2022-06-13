Mega drama ensued on Monday morning ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital. A crowd of protesters reached the ED office and the Gandhi scion's residence to express their 'solidarity' with him.

Holding placards of 'Rahul Gandhi no fear!', protesters sloganeered in favour of the Wayanad MP. However, when Republic TV questioned the protestors on the National Herald case, no answers were received even on the cause of the mega show of support, raising suspicions on whether the crowds were hired.

Ironically, most protesters were unaware of why they were being called. Some even spoke about protesting against inflation, while others said they will figure out the reason for being called here soon. Another asserted that he was here to meet Gandhi for the pradhan election, while several shied away from the camera.

#BREAKING | Protesters 'unaware' of corruption case against Rahul Gandhi, massive suspicion of 'hired protesters' emerges



— Republic (@republic) June 13, 2022

Crowds hired to back Rahul Gandhi?

When Republic spoke to a group of women protesters who had reached the national capital from Khajuri, one said, "We are here because they don't listen to us. Inflation is rising. How will our homes run, our children be raised."

Another added, "Yes, we are here because we want to meet Rahul Gandhi. When he comes, we will talk to him. We are not told why we are here. We are just going to figure out why we are here."

At Rahul Gandhi's residence, similar incidents of cluelessness were witnessed. One protester told Republic, "We have no information about what is happening. We are here only to meet our leader. Our elections are coming and our pradhan needs to be elected. Then MP elections will come, which is why we had to come here,"

#BREAKING | We are here to meet him (Rahul Gandhi). We don't know anything about the case. Pradhan Elections are coming, that is why we are here to meet him: 'Protester' unaware of corruption case against Rahul Gandhi

Another claimed to be directly from 'Rahul Gandhi's village'. "We are from Gurgaon, we are from Bhai sahab's village. We have come to support him. We don't know what the movement is..."

"We have come to Rahul bhai," another youth said, scuttling away from Republic's mic. When asked to elaborate he said, "Nothing has happened to him, just like that."

Republic also attempted to speak to a group of Congress workers. "We are here from Gurgaon. Please speak to someone else. We are here to provide support. We are here for Rahul bhai. We don't know what is happening but we are here for him."

Some even admitted they were told to just stand and hold placards. "Bhai, we cannot say anything. We are being told to hold this placard. Rahul Gandhi is my friend so we are here. My friend is in trouble. We are with our netas, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. We will do Satyamev Jayate."

#LIVE | We can't say anything. We are being told to hold this placard. Rahul Gandhi is my friend, so we are here because my friend is in trouble: 'Protester' unaware of corruption case against Rahul Gandhi

Pan-India cluelessness on Rahul Gandhi's summons

The embarrassment was not just witnessed in the national capital, but pan-India. When Republic confronted protesters in Guwahati and Jammu, another wave of confusion emerged with contradicting statements.

"Our APCC Congress committee... BJP has done something. So we are fighting and protesting. Our APCC committee is protesting against the government," a Guwahati protester to Republic. Another in the line remarked, "We don't know why ED has summoned Rahul."

In Jammu, when Republic TV confronted the protesters, they attempted to dodge and duck the questions. "Please ask someone else. We are here to protest against the summons by ED. But we don't know the case," said one protester.

Another added, "Modi Ji has brought ed in front. So we are protesting."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, June 13, in connection with the National Herald case.