Protesters-Police Clashing Not New; Happens All The Time: Congress' Anwar Normalises Riot

In a shocking statement, Congress leader Tariq Anwar, said that the clashes between Police forces and protesters are not a new thing in this country. Opining on the violence that broke out during the tractor rally of the farmers on January 26, Tariq Anwar while speaking to news agency ANI, said that in every protest, there are clashes with Police.

Speaking to ANI, Tariq Anwar said, "This is not the first time clashes with Police is happening. These things are not new and in every protest, protesters clash with Police."

Farmers breach Red Fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Samyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

In a crackdown on the violence, Delhi Police has booked prominent farmers' leaders and issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Balbir S Rajewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally. They have been asked to reply within 3 days. Deep Sindhu who allegedly led a group to plant flag atop Red Fort, and gangster-turned activist Lakka Sadana have been booked for violence at Red Fort.

