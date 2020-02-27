Anti-CAA Protests In Delhi Aimed At Blackmailing Govt During Trump's Visit: BJP

Amid the escalating violence in Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday alleged that the anti-CAA protests in the national capital were intended to "blackmail the government" during US President Donald Trump's visit to India. He also mentioned that the situation was "normal" in Delhi.

Speaking at a civil society interaction in Panaji, Patra said, "Anti-CAA protests in the national capital were intended to blackmail the government by the Opposition during US President Donald Trump's visit to India. The situation is normal in Delhi."

The BJP leader alleged that efforts were made to create a chaotic atmosphere in the country, just like the controversy surrounding the attacks on churches ahead of former US President Barack Obama in 2015.

"They want to blackmail the government. They want that the government should bend down. I am not saying anything provocative. The government has said repeatedly, that it (CAA) is an act to give rights, not take rights. All the controversial issues which no one wanted to touch earlier, we have in one year, taken such big decisions in controversial matters," Patra said.

Violence in the National Capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. The death toll in the Delhi violence on Thursday stood at 27.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

(with ANI inputs)