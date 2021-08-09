Protests Intensify In Guntur Village As 'Save Amaravati' Campaign Completes 600 Days

Indicating 600 days completion of the inception of the agitations demanding that Amaravati district remain Andhra Pradesh’s sole capital, hundreds of protestors flooded the streets of Guntur's villages. Protesters were from- Velagapudi, Thullur, and other village areas that come under the urban notified region of Amaravati were spotted wearing green scarves. These were used to signify the Amaravati demonstrations.

The protests were organised by the Amaravati Protection Committee and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to commemorate the 600th day of the 'Save Amaravati' agitations. The intention of the protesters is to march from the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Nelapadu to the Lakshmi Narasimha shrine in Mangalagiri. This action was completely refused by the police. According to the report, the Andhra Pradesh police did not give permission to the demonstration.

Despite the additional police, several protestors and TDP officials were spotted engaging police officers and negotiating with them to allow the protest marches to take place. Protesters were spotted striking barbed wire with wooden sticks which were placed up by police to impede their progress in several places. Bike rallies were held in a few areas to commemorate the event. Several TDP officials and members were picked up by the police in the Guntur district as they shouted the "Save Amaravati" slogan.

Among many TDP leaders, MLC Nara Lokesh has spoken out against the government's attempt to "foil peaceful protests." Lokesh claimed that police had beaten up and arrested demonstrators who were peacefully indulged in the march. He even alleged that the male police officers improperly interacted with the female protesters.

Brief History

It all started in December 2019, when Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy revealed his intention to divide the state capital into three parts, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Amravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial state capital. After hearing the decision, the Amaravati protests began infuriating thousands of farmers and landowners.

This is due to the fact that they had given up their land for Amaravati in the hopes of receiving developed plots of much higher value in a highly developed metropolitan area. They were disappointed by the decision as to their main concern that the district will not develop.

While the YSRCP administration has designated Amaravati as the legislative capital, protesters claim that the trifurcation would effectively relocate the capital to Vizag, halting growth in the Amaravati district.



(Image Credit: PTI)