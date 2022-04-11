'Provide COVID-19 Booster Dose Free Of Cost To Citizens': CPI MP Binoy Viswam To Centre

CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday claimed that the decision of the Centre to provide precautionary vaccine doses at private vaccination centres at a price of around Rs 375 is discriminatory and demanded that the decision should be reconsidered and vaccine doses should be provided free to all citizens. Viswam also wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, explaining the booster dose policy as being biased towards the affluent class who can afford the booster dose, whereas, considering people including daily wage-workers, it would be financially difficult for them to get themselves inoculated.

"The most vulnerable people to the Covid-19 virus are those who work outside with maximum contact of people, this includes daily-wage workers, street vendors, industrial workers, students, and those commuting through public transportation to work. The policy to pay for the booster dose, dis-incentivizes these groups as the cost of vaccination could be a significant cost to the day-to-day expenses of this class."

He further accused the Centre of not caring enough about the citizens, when they are already reeling under the fuel price inflation and adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rather providing an opportunity for two vaccine manufacturers to "gain extraordinary profits and loot the country."

Universal vaccination is peoples' right. Don't make it an opportunity for two companies to loot the nation. The reduction, they announced is just an eye wash.Even at the new rates,how big would be their profits? The govt. can easily calculate it. Reveal it to the people of India. — Binoy Viswam (@BinoyViswam1) April 9, 2022

Not against private vaccination, but only with free booster doses: Binoy Viswam

Predicting that the provisioning of the booster doses for people aged between 18 to 60 at the cost of the tax-payers money will lead to the failure of the booster dose drive, the CPI MP said, "The privatization of the vaccination drive is ill-planned, disastrous and could invariably lead to the failure of the intended programme," However he added that he is not completely against having private vaccination centres but it should be coupled with free availability of vaccines at public healthcare institutions that can be availed by the masses.

He said, "While a provision for private access to the vaccine booster dose may be kept, it can only be justified by the free availability of vaccines in public healthcare institutions that can be accessed by millions of people who may not be able to afford private vaccination."

The booster dose administration was made available at private vaccination centres from Sunday for the 18+ population. The drive has commenced at a time when another highly transmissible XE variant of the coronavirus is being reported. However, the official confirmation of the existence of this particular variant is yet to come.