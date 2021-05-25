PSBB Sexual Predator Teacher Case: TN MP Asks DMK Govt For Schools' POCSO Adherence Report

A day after Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) school suspended teacher Rajagopalan after he was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by several students, VCK MP Ravikumar wrote to the state Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi seeking a report on the implementation of POCSO rules in schools. Scores of students had reportedly reached out to an alumnus from the school who was exposing Rajagopalan, a Commerce teacher, on social media and shared their shocking experiences as well following which the teacher was arrested on Tuesday. The MP from the Villupuram constituency wrote to Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday and asked him to take steps immediately to ensure such instances weren't repeated in the future.

Tamil Nadu MP seeks report of POCSO implementation in schools from Minister

Citing the handbook prepared by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) on the implementation of the PCOSO Act 2012, MP Ravikumar in his letter noted that it comprised of comprehensive guidelines and alleged that certain private schools weren't following it. He also called for a child monitoring protection committee to be set up in every school. Further, MP Ravikumar claimed that such an instance could have been avoided if the rules were followed as per the NIPCCD's handbook.

('I have written today that the Minister of Education of Tamil Nadu, Hon'ble Mahesh Poyamozhi, should immediately inspect whether the guidelines based on the POCSO rules are being implemented in the schools in Tamil Nadu.')

PSBB teacher arrested

After the allegations became public, police officers of the Crimes Against Women And Children Wing conducted enquiries and a complaint was received against the 59-year old teacher, city police said. Investigation revealed that the commerce-accountancy teacher had sexually harassed girls by sending lewd messages, a police release said. Also, a girl student of the same school was sexually harassed a few years ago by the same teacher and the parents had already complained to school authorities against the teacher for sending obscene messages and videos to students through WhatsApp, the release added.

"The teacher was taken into custody for questioning and he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate today and remanded to judicial custody. He is lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and also the Information Technology Act," a police officer said.

What happened at PSBB?

Several screenshots evidencing harassment and sexually inappropriate behaviour by the teacher had been doing rounds on social media with a growing clamour of immediate and responsible action against all involved. Reportedly alumni of the school have registered a formal statement to the school management requesting the immediate suspension of the teacher until a thorough investigation is conducted in the matter. After the shocking incidents came to light, several celebrities too have taken to social media demanding action against the teacher.

Chinmayi Sripaada in her tweet said: “To the students at PSBB - if you are being coerced or threatened to remove your testimonies, please don’t. You’ll receive legal help. Also - students usually don’t know what is appropriate and what’s not. That education never reaches them. So kindly refrain from shaming.”

(With PTI inputs)