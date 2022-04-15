Pseudo-secular parties are creating divisive atmosphere: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that "pseudo-secular political parties" in the country create an atmosphere of division in society with their politics of appeasement.

On Thursday, Fadnavis had launched a no-holds-barred attack on NCP president Sharad Pawar with a series of tweets, accusing him of appeasement politics.

''Whether it is Article 370 or The Kashmir Files, it is often said attempts are being made to create communal discord. I have made it clear who are responsible for creating communal discord. The pseudo-secular political parties create an atmosphere of division with their appeasement politics and I have spoken about them in my tweets,'' he told reporters. PTI MR KRK KRK

