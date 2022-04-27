PSI Recruitment Scam: Karnataka Govt Orders Bengaluru ADGP's Transfer In Relation To Probe

The Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered Amrit Paul, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Recruitment Wing, to be transferred to the Internal Security Division in Bengaluru with immediate effect.

According to ANI, the notice came after the IPS officer’s name surfaced in the inquiry into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment Scam, which was brought up by Congress earlier.

The government order stated, “Amrit Paul, IPS (KN-1995), Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru. vice Arun Jeji Chakravarthy, IPS transferred. R Hithendra, IPS (KN-1996), Additional Director General of Police, Crimes and Technical services, Bengaluru is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment. vice Amrit Paul, IPS transferred.”

MLA Priyank Kharge claimed that Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, along with the government and officials are certainly involved in the PSI Recruitment Scam.

The CID has already launched a probe into the case, while the Congress claims that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is attempting to protect the prime suspect Divya Hagaragi in the PSI scam.

As per a report by news agency ANI, an Indian National Congress leader had said, “Amrit Paul is the prime accused in the Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment scam, Paul allegedly made a huge amount of money in the PSI scam, he must be investigated first, then every name will come out.”

Karnataka MLA and former Congress member, Priyank Kharge had previously claimed that there was a huge scam in the PSI recruitment of more than 545 candidates. The PSI scam is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in Karnataka.

Karnataka CM Bommai asserts PSI recruitment scam will be probed thoroughly

On Saturday, State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed the media reporters and assured that the PSI scam will be probed thoroughly. He said that rigorous actions will be taken against those found fraudulent. Chief Minister Bommai said that the every candidate who passed the exam will also be interrogated as a part of the investigation.

With inputs from ANI