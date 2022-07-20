PT Usha Administered Oath As Nominated Rajya Sabha MP In Presence Of VP Naidu

The famous former track and field athlete Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha or PT Usha on Wednesday took an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Notably, the legendary athlete took the oath as a nominated member of the upper house of the Parliament in the presence of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in the ongoing Monsoon session on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha members tapped their desks to greet PT Usha when her name was called to take the oath. The Rajya Sabha MP was nominated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with composer Ilaiyaraaja, and screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade, as part of what was seen as the saffron party's outreach to southern India.

'PT Usha, an inspiration for every Indian': PM Modi

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha after she was nominated to the Upper House of the Indian Parliament. Calling her an inspiration for every Indian, PM Modi also commended her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years.

"The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. @PTUshaOfficial," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PT Usha's achievements

One of India's most well-known athletes, PT Usha was raised in a small village in the Kozhikode area of Kerala. Often referred to as the Payyoli Express, she has competed internationally for her nation and brought home medals in competitions like the Asian Games, Asian Championships, and the World Junior Invitational Meet. Throughout her career, she also established and shattered a number of records in Asia. It is pertinent to mention she has won four gold medals and seven silver medals for India in the Asian Games.

Usha came in fourth place in the women's 400-meter hurdles category at the 1984 Olympics but, failed to capture India's first medal in a track and field competition. Instead, she took home the bronze.

She founded the Usha School of Athletics when she retired to give talented children access to top-notch facilities. She has received the Padma Shri and the Arjuna awards.