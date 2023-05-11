In a massive development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has made a major reshuffle in his cabinet where Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) has been demoted from the position of Finance Minister.PTR wh

o recently gained attention for his involvement in a purported audio clip row has now been removed from the key position and given a new charge as the Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services. He was earlier the Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management. PTR dropped from Stalin's Finance Ministry

It is being speculated that the rejig comes after the Stalin-led DMK government faced huge embarrassment after the Tamil Nadu BJP leader released a purported audio clip involving Palanivel Thiaga Rajan discussing the alleged corruption of the DMK first family. However, CM Stalin has not issued any statement in connection with the case.

Thangam Thennarasu will take the charge of Finance Ministry. While a fresh face Dr TRB Rajaa has been inducted as Minister of Industries.

Notably, the expansion of the DMK cabinet has been done for the second time since the party assumed office in May 2021. The development comes in relation to the several voices that raised concerns over the underperformance of ministers holding lucrative portfolios.

As per the press release, on the basis of the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, the approval has been given by Governor RN Ravi.

Ministers Existed portfolios New allocated Portfolios Dr TRB Rajaa -- Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu Minister of Industries Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management MP Saminathan Minister of Information & Publicity Minister for Tamil Development Information and Publicity Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management Minister for Information Technology and digital services T Mano Thangaraj Minister for Information Technology and digital services Minister of Milk and Dairy Development

BJP's Annamalai releases Audio clip

Earlier in April, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief released a purported audio recording of the state Finance Minister PTR, where he was heard saying, “I have been a long-time proponent of one man one post from the day I entered politics. It is what I like about the BJP. Who looks after the party, looks after the people separate those, right? Here every decision has to be by the minister, MLA… who looks after the party, looks after the people Ohh it’s easier to do money management… it’s not a system… they are taking the bulk of the spoils. The party which is the CM’s son and son-in-law… ask them to make the financing…right…so I decided to watch this for eight months. This is not a sustainable model. The great luxury for me if I put my papers in, in the short term I get out before the shit starts blowing up in their face.”

The BJP’s state unit has also submitted the tape to the Governor with a plea for inquiry into Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's (PTR) purported remarks about the assets of the DMK's 'first family' in an audio clip, which PTR claimed was ‘fabricated’.