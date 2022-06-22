Public Support Received By BSP Will Translate Into Votes: Mayawati On Azamgarh Bypoll

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday exuded confidence about her party candidate’s victory in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll.

She also said that the party was getting support from all sections of the society which will definitely translate into votes.

"The BSP getting the support of people of all classes and religions in the by-election to Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in UP, to be held on June 23, is very encouraging… this public support will definitely turn into votes,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

"BSP candidate Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali, who has always risen above local and party politics to help people, has more credibility and popularity than his opponents. This is likely to have a good effect on the election result. (I also) appeal to people to participate in the voting exercise enthusiastically,” she added.

The Azamgarh seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammed Azam Khan quit as a member of parliament (MP) after being elected a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) in March.

The seat will see a triangular contest between the BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a famous Bhojpuri actor-singer; the SP’s Dharmendra Yadav and the BSP’s Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to bolster its strength in the Lok Sabha further through the bypoll, while the SP would go the extra mile to protect its pocket borough.

In Azamgarh, of the total 18.38 lakh voters, there are 9,70,249 male, 8,67,942 female and 36 third-gender electors.

