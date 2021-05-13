Puducherry: BJP Denies Rift With AINRC Over Cabinet Formation; Stakes Claim To DyCM Post

On Wednesday, BJP denied a rift with AINRC over Cabinet formation in Puducherry days even as the opposition alleged that it is eyeing the Chief Minister's post. While AINRC president N Rangasamy was sworn in as the CM on May 7, he is currently recuperating from COVID-19 in a Chennai hospital. Addressing a press conference, Puducherry BJP chief V Saminathan asserted that the NDA government will comfortably complete its 5-year tenure.

Revealing that the Cabinet formation will take place after Rangasamy's recovery, he added that a BJP Deputy CM and other Ministers will be sworn-in thereafter. He said, “We are committed to serve the people of the Union Territory. There is no problem in the alliance. The Cabinet formation will take place after Chief Minister N Rangasamy recuperates from COVID-19."

Additionally, he claimed that NDA allies were in the loop as far as the nomination of K Venkatesan, V P Ramalingam, and R B Ashok Babu to the Assembly is concerned. While DMK claimed that elected representatives had been insulted as MLAs have not even been sworn in, its ally VCK called upon all "democratic forces" in the Union Territory to prevent BJP from leading a "communal" government. The Left parties also slammed the saffron party for adopting "unethical means" to increase its strength in the Assembly.

NDA's stunning victory in Puducherry polls

The polling for the 2021 Puducherry Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 81.69 per cent. While Congress was reeling from the toppling of the V Narayanasamy-led government, the AINRC was seeking a comeback bolstered by its alliance with BJP. The election results threw up an interesting outcome with BJP opening its account in the Assembly as 6 of its candidates emerging victorious. Though AINRC managed to bag 10 seats, Rangasamy could win only one of the two seats he contested in the election. On the other hand, DMK and Congress secured victory in 6 and two constituencies respectively.

In a first, 6 Independents got elected to the Puducherry Assembly. While NDA comfortably formed the government, speculation is rife that BJP is demanding a large share of the Ministries. This is because the nomination of three MLAs has propelled its strength to 9 members. Moreover, Independent MLA Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok who trounced the AINRC chief from Yanam has also extended his support to BJP. Thus, BJP and AINRC are virtually neck-to-neck in the 33-member Assembly with 10 seats each. This makes the allegiance of the remaining 5 Independents extremely crucial.