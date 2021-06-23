Puducherry Cabinet Finalised Over 45 Days After Govt Formation; BJP Likely To Get 2 Berths

Over 45 days after forming the government in Puducherry, All India NR Congress and BJP finalised the Cabinet with CM N Rangasamy submitting the list of Ministers to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday. As per sources, three AINRC MLAs and two BJP legislators will be a part of the Cabinet. These ministers are likely to be administered the oath of office and secrecy on Friday. Earlier on June 16, BJP MLA Embalam Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly.

Puducherry government formation

The polling for the 2021 Puducherry Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 81.69 per cent. While Congress was reeling from the toppling of the V Narayanasamy-led government, the AINRC was seeking a comeback bolstered by its alliance with BJP. The election results threw up an interesting outcome with BJP opening its account in the Assembly as 6 of its candidates emerging victorious.

Though AINRC managed to bag 10 seats, Rangasamy could win only one of the two seats he contested in the election. On the other hand, DMK and Congress secured victory in 6 and two constituencies respectively. In a first, 6 Independents got elected to the Puducherry Assembly. While NDA comfortably formed the government, speculation was rife that BJP was demanding a large share of the Ministries.

This is because the nomination of three MLAs- K Venkatesan, V P Ramalingam, and R B Ashok Babu propelled its strength to 9 members. Moreover, Independent MLA Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok who trounced the AINRC chief from Yanam extended his support to BJP. Thus, BJP and AINRC are virtually neck-to-neck in the 33-member Assembly with 10 seats each. While the opposition claimed that the saffron party is seeking to foist its own CM, BJP denied any rift with AINRC.

Madras HC upholds nomination of 3 MLAs

In a boost for BJP on June 2, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition against the Centre's notification regarding the nomination of three members to the Puducherry Assembly. Contending that they do not have a "good background", the petitioner maintained that there was no urgency to have nominated members at a juncture when the MLAs had also not been sworn in. Observing that the nominated members do not attract the specific statutory disqualifications, the division bench of Justices Anita Sumanth and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy held that their affiliation to BJP is not a relevant consideration. Weighing in on the "undue haste" in nominating the three members, it opined that this was a matter of propriety rather than legality.