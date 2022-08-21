Puducherry: Clash Between Cong Cadres Over State President Post; Senior Leader Heckled

In a major political development from Puducherry, a major clash on Sunday was witnessed between two factions of the Congress over the replacement of the party state president.

The Congress party in Puducherry is reportedly broken into two factions currently – one under the former Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, current party president Subramanian and the other under former ministers Kandasamy, Shahjahan etc.

In a recent party meeting where senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao was present, the cadres were involved in a scuffle demanding an immediate change in the president post for Puducherry. The cadres even tried to stop his vehicle while demanding a proper response from the Congress High Command through their demands.

Opposition Vs LG in Puducherry

Meanwhile, the Opposition political parties in Puducherry alleged on August 10 that Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan was running a "parallel government" in the Union Territory and asked its Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy to resign like Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "Rajbhavan has become a political place. Lt Governor is running a parallel government. CM Rangaswamy should resign and go like Nitish Kumar in Bihar," said Leader of Opposition R Siva.

The MLAs of Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had protested against Soundararajan by wearing black clothes to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly hall. Their protests continued as they staged a walkout from the assembly as the budget session commenced.

"She had visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers, but only for political reasons. Even the Chief Minister met PM Modi, but there is no growth in the state," Siva alleged.

(With agency Inputs)