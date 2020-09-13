Puducherry CM Claims If 'Congress Led By PM Rahul Gandhi' Wins, NEET Will Be Cancelled

In a bizarre statement, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, on Sunday, claimed that if Congress led by 'PM Rahul Gandhi comes to power' in the Centre, then the party will cancel the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). His statement comes after four aspirants from Tamil Nadu committed suicide this week due to the stress felt by them to pass the qualifying exam. The NEET was held across India today, with 85-90% of the 15.97 lakh registered students appearing, according to Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Puducherry CM: 'Will cancel NEET'

We will cancel NEET if Congress regime, led by Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi, comes to power at the centre: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy pic.twitter.com/HzuwPfLqy1 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

Rahul Gandhi on NEET

Recently, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has ignored the "genuine concerns" of JEE and NEET aspirants, who have been demanding postponement of the entrance exam, due to its "arrogance" and is jeopardizing India's future. The Congress party and Gandhi have been supporting the demand by a section for postponement of JEE and NEET exams in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. But, the Centre issued COVID-19 related guidelines to conduct NEET amid the pandemic and successfully conducted the exam across the nation by making special transport arrangements, staggered timings etc.

4 suicides in Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, NEET Aspirant Aaditya died by suicide today owing to stress from preparing for the exam. Son of a small-scale businessman, Aadiya was said to be preparing to clear NEET in his second attempt on Sunday. On the same day, 19-year-old Jyothi Sridurga ended her life leaving a four-page letter explaining that she was scared of disappointing herself and others by failing to pass the exam. Apart from the suicide note, police officials say, she had also left behind a video recording, explaining the fear of not securing a seat to be the reason and that no one should blame themselves for her decision.

This tragic event comes three days after 19-year-old Vignesh ended his life by jumping into a well in Tamil Nadu's Sendurai village at Ariyalur district, as per reports. Vignesh had reportedly tried to clear the test twice but failed. In August, 19-year-old R Subhshri committed suicide in Coimbatore after SC dismissed pleas seeking deferment of the exams.

Anti-NEET sentiment has been prevalent in Tamil Nadu since the death of aspirant Anitha in 2017. A student with a stellar performance in her 12th grade, Anitha was not able to crack NEET; she had moved the Supreme Court challenging the exam. Her death had sent shockwaves across the state and massive protests were held by students seeking cancellation of the exam.

