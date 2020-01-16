Puducherry CM Says He'll Resign If L-G Kiran Bedi's Land Claim Proven, Dares Her Likewise

The weekly conflict between the Puducherry CM Narayanasamy and Lt governor Kiran Bedi has a new story this time after congress rebel MLA Dhanavelu gave a complaint to the LG regarding the alleged corruption happening in the Congress regime of Puducherry under the leadership of V Narayanasamy.

CM challenges L-G Kiran Bedi

While addressing the media on Wednesday regarding the complaint given by congress rebel MLA Dhanavelu on Monday,

Puducherry CM said that he is willing to resign if found guilty, questions if Kiran Bedi will quit if proved wrong. Rebel MLA Dhanavelu met Bedi on Monday and submitted a memorandum, which had a list of alleged corruptions of the Puducherry government and he also sought a probe in the matter. He then said that Bedi asked him to send a complaint to the CBI as well.

CM V Narayanasamy said "The matter doesn't hold any weight, it didn't have any proof. It was just an oral mention and she has taken the matter to the press. This shows how incompetent she is. I challenge Kiran Bedi. If I or any of my family members are proved guilty in any land grabbing case, I'll resign. But will Kiran Bedi quit if it's not proved? She is wrongly trying to malign me. She no longer deserves to remain Lieutenant Governor", with an annoyed tone.

Bedi claims CM involvement in land-grabbing case

After rebel MLA Dhanavelu meeting Lt governor Kiran Bedi, the office of LG gave a press statement through WhatsApp that "Illegal land deal related complaint has been received by the LG office against the Honorable CM Narayanasamy, along with his son and I have asked him to visit the CBI office directly with the evidence." This particular message has irked the chief minister, which became the headlines in all the local news channels.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry Congress has temporarily suspended MLA Dhanavelu from the party for crossing the party lines by meeting the LG Bedi, the party leadership has also sent a show-cause notice to the rebel MLA and has sought response in 7 days time.

