Puducherry CM to table Vote on Account in Assembly on Wednesday

Puducherry, Mar 29 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy will table the Vote on Account (Appropriation) Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The House held a very brief session lasting fifteen minutes on February 23 and the Speaker R Selvam had adjourned the session then. The assembly has been reconvened for a brief session now.

Official sources told PTI that a full-fledged budget would be presented a few months later. The territorial government had forwarded its budget proposals to the Centre for approval and the nod was awaited, sources added.

A vote on Account for appropriating funds to government departments to meet their routine expenditure for the next few months of the fiscal 2022-2023 would be tabled in the House by the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio.

The party-wise break up in the House having 30 elected and three nominated members is: AINRC: 10, Bharatiya Janata Party, an ally of the AINRC: 6, Independents: 6, nominated members: 3 and on the opposition side DMK has six members and the Congress two. PTI Cor SS SS SS

