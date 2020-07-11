Puducherry Congress Rebel MLA Dhanavelu Disqualified By Speaker For Anti-party Activities

Ahead of the assembly session which is going to begin next week, Congress Puducherry MLA N Dhanavelu has been disqualified by the assembly speaker Sivakozhundhu under the anti-defection law.

Puducherry's Bahour constituency MLA from Congress party has been alleging that CM Narayanasamy has involved in a land scam and the rebel MLA also met the Puducherry Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum against the chief minister and sought an enquiry on his complaint during the beginning of 2020.

The present government also targeted the L-G Kiran Bedi, that she is instigating the MLAs to achieve her goals and disturb the government. The L-G however, told that anyone can raise the issue when they have proper proof and they themselves can approach the CBI.

The MLA was also suspended from the assembly session which happened during January for the 'anti-party activities'. He also wrote to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi regarding the alleged scams in which CM minister is claimed to be informed.

Hence, many ministers gave a memo to the Puducherry assembly speaker Sivakozhundhu to disqualify the rebel Congress MLA, the speaker also sent several notices to Dhanavelu.

Sivakozhundhu has now disqualified the MLA, stating that his response was not satisfactory for the notices and disqualified him under the anti-defection law, ahead of the session which is going to begin the coming week.

The disqualified MLA hasn't responded yet on the matter, but his aides tell that he will approach the court against his disqualification.

Meanwhile, Puducherry congress voices say that this disqualified MLA was in ex-CM's NR Congress party and he is doing all these dramas only getting commands from his ex-party's leader and trying to defame this government.

