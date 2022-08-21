Puducherry: Congress Suspends Workers Who Heckled Dinesh Gundu Rao During Factional Clash

After engaging in a scuffle with senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao in Puducherry, five party workers were suspended in a disciplinary action on Sunday, August 21.

On the day when Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the Himachal Congress steering panel, the party also saw an embarrassing turn of events outside of its Puducherry HQs, where two factions of the Puducherry Congress clashed with each other over one faction demanding a change of the party president in the Union Territory.

As Dinesh Gundu Rao approached the party office in his car, the dissident faction of the party started raising questions regarding their demand for a new party president and heckled the senior leader. The cadres even tried to stop his vehicle, demanding a response from the Congress High Command.

Reason for demand to remove the current party president in Puducherry

The Congress party in Puducherry is reportedly broken into two factions currently – one under the former Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, current party president Subramanian and the other under former ministers Kandasamy, Shahjahan and others.

The dissident faction, under the leadership of former ministers Kandasamy, Shahjahan is demanding to unseat the current party president Subramanian to fix the accountability for the dismal performance of the Congress in the 2021 elections. Importantly, the other faction has gathered their support around former Chief Minister Narayanaswamy and Subramanian.

