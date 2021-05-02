Puducherry Election Results 2021 FAQs: How To Follow? Where To Watch? Who Will Win?

Exit-polls have predicted a reasonable edge for the BJP-led NDA in the 30-seat Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021. While the NDA is projected to form the next government with 16-20 seats along with their significant aid the AINRC which is expected to emerge as the single largest party, the Congress-led SDA alliance is predicted to be a close second with 11-13 seats.

Here are FAQs on Puducherry polls 2021:

What do the Puducherry Exit Polls 2021 predict?

As per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll, the BJP and All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) NDA coalition will win 16 to 20 seats. The Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) of the Congress and allies will win 11-13 seats. N Rangasamy-led AINRC is projected to emerge as the single-largest party with 10-12 seats followed by the Congress and the DMK which are projected to win 5-7 seats each.

Seat Share

NDA: 16-20

SDA: 11-13

Others: 0

Party-wise seat share

BJP: 03-05

AIADMK: 02-04

AINRC: 10-12

Congress: 05-07

DMK: 05-07

Others: 0

Vote-share

NDA: 45.51%

SDA: 40.02%

Others: 14.47%

How many seats are required to form the government in Puducherry?

In the 30-seat assembly in Puducherry, at least 16 seats are required by any party/alliance to form the next government.

What to expect from NDA if they win?

Ahead of the Puducherry Election which was held on April 6, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the saffron party's manifesto with a slew of welfare measures centered around employment creation in the UT. Promising to grant a "Special Union Territory" status, the BJP has vowed to create 2,50,000 jobs for the youth and devolution of funds (like J&K) from 25 percent to 40 percent. The NR Congress, on the other hand, has promised full statehood status for Puducherry.

What to expect from SDA if they win?

The Congress-DMK alliance has also promised statehood along with waiving off all loans of the government taken from the Centre. It has also promised the inclusion of the union territory in the Central Finance Commission.

Who won the 2016 Puducherry Elections?

In 2016, the Congress-DMK alliance had won the elections bagging 17 seats with a vote share of 56.7%. The AINRC followed with 8 seats, and the AIADMK with 4 seats. BJP had failed to win even a single seat in the 2016 polls.

Where to watch Puducherry Election Results 2021 live?

The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. The election results will be LIVE on Republic here -https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021

The Puducherry Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 6 simultaneously with the Tamil Nadu and Kerala assembly elections. The polling took place across 1,558 polling stations, including 952 main and 606 auxiliary polling stations in 635 locations where a total of 10,04,507 electors were open to exercise their right to vote. The Union Territory saw a voter turnout of 81.70 per cent after 10,04,197 voters across 30 constituencies exercised their franchise. The UT is witnessing a battle between the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP, AIADMK, AINCR-led NDA alliance. The fate of 324 candidates across 30 Assembly segments including five reserved constituencies will be decided on May 2.