Puducherry Elections: FM Nirmala Sitharaman And Senior Party Leaders Release BJP Manifesto

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Giriraj Singh on Friday released Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Puducherry assembly elections.

BJP Manifesto promises :

1. All religious institutions in the Union Territory will be free from Government's administration.

2. Promises special UT status to Puducherry for devolution of funds in a similar way to Jammu &Kashmir.

3. A 150 feet statue of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi will be installed.

4. Absolute waiver of loans obtained by women's self-help groups during covid period.

5. Free public transport for all women.

6. Employment will be guaranteed for 50% of women in government and public sector institutions and 33% reservation will be given in police posts.

7. Free medical care for all women.

8. New employment for 2.5 lakh youth.

9. Sea route planes and helicopter service will be launched to connect Pondicherry and Karaikal with Chennai.

10. 24-hour electricity and drinking water facility.

11. All farmers will be given a subsidy of Rs. 2000 under the Prime Minister's Kisan Scheme.

12. Modern houses will be built for fishermen.

13. Subsidy up to Rs. 11 lakhs for fishing vessels.

14. Up to Rs. 6,000 per annum for all fishermen.

15. Fishing ban relief ranges from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. Will be raised to 8 thousand.

Puducherry Political Crisis

On February 22, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Assembly. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies, and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the Union Territory. Puducherry will go to the polls on April 6 and the election results will be declared on May 2.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Image: ANI)