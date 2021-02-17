'Puducherry Has Bright Future': Kiran Bedi Pens Farewell Note As She Exits L-G Office

Hours after being removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Kiran Bedi on Wednesday morning said she found a message on the cover of her diary that said, "kind heart, fierce mind, and brave spirit". Taking to Twitter, she shared the message along with the caption, "From the cover of a dairy on my table this morning."

Good #MorningNutrition.

From the cover of a dairy on my table this morning. pic.twitter.com/Fa9Ru9TFbt — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021

READ | Kiran Bedi Removed As Puducherry L-G Post CM's 'recall' Demand; Telangana Guv Replaces Her

Kiran Bedi thanks the government

In a subsequent post, Dr Bedi shared a letter of gratitude addressed to the Government of India for a "lifetime experience in Puducherry" as its Lieutenant Governor.

"I can say with a deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure, team Raj Niwas diligently worked to serve larger public interest. Whatever was done, was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibilities," she said in her letter.

Dr Bedi said Puducherry has a very bright future and it is in the hands of people.

Thank all those who were a part my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry—

The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ckvwJ694qq — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021

READ | Puducherry CM Hails Ouster Of L-G Kiran Bedi As 'victory Of People'; Hits Out At Centre

Bedi relieved as Puducherry L-G

The former IPS officer was removed as the L-G of Puducherry by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday night, amid a crisis in the ruling Congress government in the union territory.

Her removal came in the wake of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's persistent demand seeking the recall of Bedi whom he accused of impeding the developmental schemes of the territorial government. For now, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will discharge the functions of the Puducherry L-G.

Narayanasamy and Bedi had been at loggerheads over various issues concerning the governance in the Union Territory, since she was appointed as L-G in May 2016. It is highly unlikely, however, that the CM's demand led to her exit. Bedi's withdrawal is seen as a political move by the BJP to negate their rivals' primary campaign platform and further weaken them ahead of polls.

READ | Congress' Puducherry Govt in Crisis; Exodus Likely Before Rahul Arrives As 4th MLA Resigns

Puducherry govt slips into minority

Meanwhile, the Congress government in Puducherry has slipped into a minority after four of its leaders resigned from the Assembly since last month. The Assembly election is set to be conducted in the Union Territory in April-May this year.

READ | Rahul Gandhi To Launch Congress Campaign In Poll-bound Puducherry On Feb 17