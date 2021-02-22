Puducherry L-G acknowledges Narayanasamy Resigning As CM; Cong Blames 3 Nominated BJP MLAs

The Congress-led government in Puducherry on Monday lost the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. The CM walked out of the assembly with the ruling MLAs before the floor test could be completed. The Chief Minister has since said that he has submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the future course of action depends on the party members and the Lt Governor.

Chief Minister claims BJP MLAs shouldn't be allowed to vote

Right after tendering his resignation, V Narayanasamy said, "Today, we failed the floor test over the confidence motion sought by me, to show that our government has the confidence of the people of the state. In fact, the three nominated members (all BJP MLAs) have no voting right. After I completed the speech, the issue was raised by Shyanand Raman, stating that the three nominated members were being used by BJP to topple our government, giving a voting right. But nowhere in the confidence motion, the nominated members have got the voting right, but the Speaker did not agree."

Narayanasamy added, "Then we said that we are walking out of the house and then we will tender the resignation. In the meanwhile, what the Speaker should have done was to put the motion in to vote, but he did not do it. He himself read the ruling saying that the ruling government has lost the majority."

He added, "The Speaker's ruling is incorrect. BJP govt at the Centre, NR Congress & AIADMK have succeeded in dislodging our govt by using voting power used by 3 nominated members. This is the murder of democracy. The people of Puducherry and this country will teach them a lesson."

V Narayanasamy's Resignation Letter Submitted: L-G's office

READ | Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Resigns After Failing To Prove Majority; Huge Jolt To Congress

READ | Congress' Puducherry Govt in Crisis; Exodus Likely Before Rahul Arrives As 4th MLA Resigns

Narayanamasy govt loses majority in the floor test

Though Narayanasamy had moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the Assembly met for a special one-day session, he and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting.

Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated, even as it was said Narayanasamy was headed to the Raj Nivas, possibly to meet Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In his speech before the floor test, Narayanasamy had alleged that former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition in a bid to topple his government in the Union territory.

"Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," said Puducherry CM in the Assembly.

"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he added.

With assembly elections due in Puducherry in just a few weeks, a string of resignations from Narayanasamy's ranks had left his government in minority, with 12 MLAs in the 33-strong assembly which is currently down to 26 at the moment. Still, the BJP and its allies have 14 MLAs, while the half-way mark is 13.

READ | Puducherry Assembly To Reassemble For Special Session On February 22 Ahead Of Floor Test

READ | BJP Questions Congress For On-stage Dance At Jharkhand Farm Rally; Asks 'What Is Next?'