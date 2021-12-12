Puducherry L-G Suggests Building Poet Bharathi Statue Taller Than Statue Of Unity

In a move to promote tourism, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday suggested that a statue of national poet Subramania Bharathi, taller than the Statue of Unity’ be built on the seashore in the Union Territory. With an expectation of attracting tourists, the LG called for a comprehensive policy to develop the sector in the union territory. The Statue of Unity erected for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is situated in Gujarat's Narmada district.

Soundararajan was speaking from a cultural programme presented by school children at the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, a multi-cultural institute, run by the Puducherry government in neighbouring Ariyankuppam.

“A tall statue for Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi should be erected on the seashore here on the same lines of Statue of Unity erected in honour of the veteran leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat,” said Puducherry Lt.

Who was poet Subramania Bharathi?

The poet encouraged the spirit of freedom among the people through his soul-stirring divine songs and other works. He spent 11 years in Puducherry (when it was under French rule) during the freedom movement and penned several songs. The Lieutenant Governor told reporters on the sidelines of the celebration of the anniversary that a committee would be formed soon to initiate steps to erect a tall statue of Bharathiar in Puducherry. She said she has been getting calls from several organisations abroad appreciating her announcement to have the statue on the seashore.

Steps to promote tourism in Puducherry

Earlier, the Lt Governor had also suggested that a film city be established in Puducherry, allowing the production of films and television series. She also stated that she had made a compelling argument for the enlargement of the airport in the UT, as well as the operation of ferry services between Karaikal and Jaffna (Sri Lanka). She further highlighted that the development of the film city will ensure a steady flow of cash to the government.

